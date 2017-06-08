J-P: Rain chances remain low through weekend

We're looking at just some puffy cumulus clouds dotting the sky this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will remain cooler than average with comfortable humidity levels. Rain chances will remain low through the upcoming weekend. By early evening, we can expect mostly clear skies with cool temperatures.

Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. It is possible we could see some patchy fog early Friday morning.

Sunshine is again in the forecast Friday with highs in the mid-80s. The sky will be clear with overnight lows around 65 degrees. The Friday night forecast will be perfect for anyone with plans.

If you have plans to head to the beach this weekend along the Gulf Coast, Saturday will be sunny with scattered showers and storms expected on Sunday. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s.

Weekend Forecast: The sky will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Expect clear skies Saturday night with overnight lows in the 70s.

We'll see another day of sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid-80s.

Next Week: We'll see more of a Summertime weather patten with almost daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. No severe weather is expected.

