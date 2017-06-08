Small electrical fire at Daniel Building in Birmingham

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a small electrical fire on the 21st floor of the BBVA Compass headquarters in Birmingham Thursday afternoon.

The building was evacuated and there were no injuries reported.

Officials say there were some people stuck on an elevator for a short time, but they were rescued.

The fire department is going floor by floor to make sure everything is OK before they let folks back in the building.

