Tuscaloosa VA Med Center working to reach veterans with PTSD

June is Posttraumatic Stress Awareness Month, and the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is using this time to reach out to veterans to make sure they know help is available.

Vincent Intoccia, Psy.D., is a clinical psychologist with the Transition Center at the Tuscaloosa VAMC. Intoccia says one of the biggest obstacles to treating veterans with PTSD is that many are not enrolled in the VA.

“That’s really our first step, to really try to get veterans into our hospital and into our services,” Intoccia said.

“It’s also to let them know that maybe their ideas of about what treatment is is very different now than what it might have been 10 or 15 or 20 years ago. These treatments are really designed to be highly effective and delivered in a short form.”

Intoccia says current treatments for PTSD can be completed in as little as 12 weeks.

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center treats PTSD through an outpatient program, its Transition Center, a residential program, telehealth services, as well as participating in research on PTSD. The Center offers cognitive processing therapy and Prolonged Exposure therapy for the treatment of PTSD.

Intoccia says research findings show anywhere from about 12 to 25 percent of returning veterans are dealing with PTSD. He says there are common misconceptions about what PTSD is and what the symptoms are. Intoccia says some people fear those with PTSD, but in reality, people suffering from PTSD tend to avoid many situations, which leads to isolation.

Helping veterans seek treatment for PTSD is also in line with the Department of Veterans Affairs’ goal of ending veteran suicide. In May, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Dr. David J. Shulkin identified this as his top clinical priority.

“Many times we'll hear a phrase about the invisible wounds of war,” Intoccia said.

“What we're really talking about there is PTSD, depression and substance abuse. These three things co-occur at a very high rate, and all of these things are risk factors when we're talking about self-harm.”

“I would like to encourage veterans to make an appointment, to come in and to talk with us, to see what we have to provide and offer. I think it's something that they deserve. They've earned the right to really be treated and cared for.”

Contact the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center at 888-269-3045. Contact the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for enrollment information at 1-877-222-VETS (8387), Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m, or online at https://www.va.gov/healthbenefits/apply/.

The Department of Veterans Affairs also recently created an online PTSD treatment decision tool at https://www.ptsd.va.gov/apps/Decisionaid/.

