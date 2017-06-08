Jill: East Alabama could see a stray shower Thursday, otherwise dry

Thursday morning started off on a refreshing note and this good feeling air will continue through the day. You’ll notice though that the humidity creeps back in over the weekend. A cumulus field continues to grow east of I-65 and that will be the zone for spotty shower development through 5 p.m. It will be hit and miss in nature and more areas will be dry than anything else today.

Another great feeling start is likely on Friday. Temperatures will be a little warmer in the afternoon hours with highs ranging from 83 to 87 degrees. The weather will cooperate for those going to the Barons game, Symphony in the Summer, and Free Friday Flicks. Dress for temperatures in the 70s.

I would plan on sticky air returning this weekend along with hot temperatures. Highs both days will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. I am bumping up rain chances on Sunday afternoon for areas south of I-20. It looks like a disturbance in the Gulf will track northward and cause showers and storms to form. This will be just a taste of what is to come next week.

FIRST ALERT: The pattern next week looks very unsettled. The window for dry weather will be small, but will exist each morning - especially before 10 a.m. Scattered showers and storms look likely each afternoon, and as of now, the greatest coverage looks to set up on Monday. Localized flooding will be the main concern daily, otherwise we don’t anticipate severe weather.

