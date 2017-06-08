Mickey: Much warmer temps by the weekend!

We begin our morning under clear skies...dewpoints are in the 50s this morning, so we don't have that muggy feel to the air that we typically have this time of the year. We have winds out of the north at 5 mph bringing us our drier air. Look for clear to partly cloudy skies for this afternoon, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s are expected with winds out of the NNW at 5-10 mph.

There is a slight chance of scattered light shower activity for northeast Alabama for today, but the rest of us should remain dry.

Tonight should again see clear to partly cloudy skies lows near 59 and light, variable winds.

Our weather should continue to remain dry through the weekend, with warming temperatures each day. By Friday expect highs in the mid-80s and upper 80s to low 90s by the weekend.

If you've checked out the extended forecast on our weather app, then you know that our next week holds at least some chance of showers and thunderstorms each and every day.

So, enjoy the sunshine while you can this week. Next week could be another muggy, wet one.

Happy Thursday to ya.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.