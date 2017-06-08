Body found inside burning car in Ensley identified

Birmingham police responded to the scene of a body found in a burning car early Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Paul Matthew Carter, according to the Jefferson County coroner.

Carter was found in the trunk of the car in the 2000 block of Fayette Avenue after police responded to a call of a car fire around 3:22 a.m.

Authorities continue to investigate.

