Body found inside burning car in Ensley identified

A judicial assistant in Tuscaloosa County faces drug charges following a month long investigation.
In a five- to-three vote Monday evening, the Tuscaloosa Planning and Zoning Commission voted against a rezoning request that would allow plans for a new retail development to move forward.
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Tracking a system in the Gulf of Mexico that is trying to organize, and if it does later today it could be named Tropical Storm Cindy.
Auto Insurance Center used federal data to determine the most dangerous bridge in each state in the country. The study determined that the I-65 Bridge over US 11 in downtown Birmingham is the most dangerous because it is structurally deficient. ALDOT spokesman Tony Harris says this is a term used by engineers
There was quite the wedding parade in Birmingham Saturday evening. Doctor and the new Mrs. Colin Egan shut down Richard Arrington Boulevard to have a New Orleans style second line parade to their wedding reception.
