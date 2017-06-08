Body found inside burning car in Ensley

Birmingham police are on the scene after a body was found in a burning car early Thursday morning.

The body was found in the trunk of the car in the 2000 block of Fayette Avenue after police responded to a call of a car fire around 3:22 a.m.

Investigators say they are unable to determine if the victim is a male or a female at this time.

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates.

