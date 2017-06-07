Longtime air traffic controller feels Trump's privatization plan could bring turbulence to the industry

President Trump has made it very clear where he stands when it comes to upgrading the nation's airports and that could mean privatizing the air traffic control system.

For over 20 years, Holly Roe was responsible for air traffic flow in and out of Birmingham. She's a retired air traffic control specialist and now corporate pilot.

"One of the great things about the air traffic control system and aviation here in the United States is the freedom that pilots and their friends have to go out and go flying the system," Roe said.

But that could change if Congress approves President Trump's plan to privatize the air traffic control system. The proposed non-profit corporation would be controlled by board members, with most of the seats going to representatives from the major airlines. Trump says he wants to modernize the industry and create cheaper and faster air travel.

Roe feels that plan would have a big impact on the general aviation community in the form of high user fees.

"In other words every time you wanted to do an instrument approach into an airport or you wanted to file a flight plan they would charge you a fee," Roe said.

Roe says the current ATC system could be upgraded but says for the most part its efficient and believes it should be under government control. She uses the September 11, 2001 attacks as a prime example.

"To my thinking, air traffic control is one of the defenses of this country and I know on that day, we landed so many flights in such a short time and cleared out the air space. It had only been done one time before and that was a practice run. I just don't think that a private for profit or not for profit corporation needs to run that," Roe said.

Most of the major airlines support the president's plan except Delta. A 2016 Delta Airlines study found that if privatization happens, it could increase traveler cost upwards of nearly thirty-percent.

