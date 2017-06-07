JeffCo special investigators work to prevent sexual crimes against children

"When people think of the internet, they think of the 'internet,' but there's a whole other world out there that people don't know anything about, “said Lt. Mike Yarbrough with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Department.

He said it’s on the internet where some of the most heinous crimes take place, and those are crimes against children.

“It's a pretty big problem that’s getting bigger,” he continued.

From child pornography to child trafficking, Yarbrough said sexual crimes against children are happening more.

“Predators come into your home now. They don't come and knock on the door, but they come in through a device and sit in your living room. Parent not paying attention let it happen inadvertently.”

Yarbrough said parents need to take it a step further.

“Find out who their friends are on social media if you John has a Facebook account and they have 5, 000 friends that's on believable I'm 52 years old and I haven't had 5,000 friends in my entire life,” he said.

It’s a problem throughout the country, just this week U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said one of his top priorities is investigating and prosecuting sex crimes against children despite technology that has made it easier for criminals to avoid detection.

Yarbrough said he’s hoping it could come with some federal funds that can help local law enforcement crack down on sexual crimes against children.

“Maybe some federal money can go to local law-enforcement agencies to be able to do what they do with a digital forensics a little bit better. Maybe get some more people who are better qualified to do things like that.”

He said, in the long run, it will help.

