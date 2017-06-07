More crimes committed in Tuscaloosa Co. related to drugs

Law enforcement is running into more crimes in Tuscaloosa County that boil down to drug use.

“It's sad in a way and again it's an addiction that they are dealing with and a lot of times they can't seem to get past that addiction,” said Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Josh Hastings

He said a lot of those drug users turn to crime to get what they crave.

“Break into a house, turn around take that property and exchange for the property and a little bit of money, you know you'll swap out the property for exchange of drugs,” said Hastings.

Maybe drugs aren't caught on the criminal at the time but the department says it's the driving force for many of the crimes happening.

“You have a theft charge that says nothing about drugs in the charge but most of them are drug related,” said Derek Osborn Pride Tuscaloosa’s director.

Pride Tuscaloosa, a drug prevention group breaks down why crime will continue to rise if changes aren't made.

“One of the biggest issues that we have in our society in helping those people is not giving them the resources they need when they get out of jail and going back right into the environment where that got in trouble in the first place,” said Osborn.

As for Tuscaloosa along with the growing population comes a disturbing trend.

“We are a hotbed right now kind of for people coming in trying to sell their products and expand,” said Osborn.

Local law enforcement has no plans to back down.

“We will continue to do everything we can to fight it. We'll take whatever steps necessary to curve some of the crimes associated with drugs,” said Hastings.

Pride Tuscaloosa's director said about 80 percent of the inmates housed at the Tuscaloosa County Jail have some sort of drug problem.

