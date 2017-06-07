Rock the South leaves a Heritage Park a mess

Cullman’s annual Rock the South music festival drew big numbers, but the clean-up looks to be a big one as well.

With all the people that went to the concert and all the rain that came down, the fields at Heritage Park took a beating.

Citizens of Cullman were upset about the mess taking to Facebook to vent their concerns and questions. They want to know when it will be fixed and if Rock the South can move to another venue.

We took those questions to the people that could answer them. Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs says they have considered having it at another location but there is not one.

I also spoke with Nathan Anderson the Executive Director of Cullman City Parks and Recreation and he tells me there is not another area that can handle an event like this.

"In an event this size, first of all, you have to find the land to put 30,000 bodies on and then you think about all the extra needs that come into in," Anderson explained.

Other places they have looked at lack proper lighting and parking space.

But when it comes to the repairs to Heritage Park, the City says they are not paying a dime to have it fixed. In Rock the South's agreement with the city of Cullman they have to pay for any repairs that are needed to the property after the concert.

Nathan Bough is a Producer and Owner of Rock the South and he says the will make sure the property is even better than it was before.

"We met with multiple turf consultants and City employees about the restoration of Heritage park," he stated. The company they are working with does several college and professional athletic fields. "Rock the South is definitely spending 85-thousand plus dollars to restore Heritage Park back to what it is," Bough explained.

The baseball fields will be finished in three weeks and soccer fields will be finished in six weeks.

