Tuscaloosa city councilwoman requesting police substation to combat crime.

A Tuscaloosa city council member requests a new police substation for her district.

Recent stats show District 7, the southeast side of town has the highest crime rate in the city according to Councilor Sonya Mckinstry.

That’s why Mckinstry said she's pushing for a police substation to be placed somewhere in her district listing, Skyland Boulevard near the Walmart there as an example.

Mckinstry pointed out while crime has gone down significantly thanks to the crime suppression unit Tuscaloosa police launched, the amount of criminal activity still going on in her district have some worried.

“Having those statistics as high as they are, that we should be able to warrant the need for a substation, it would be a tremendous asset for the community give residents a sense of ease,” said Mckinstry.

Tuscaloosa police said staffing, crime rate, cost and location have to be considered before deciding to open a new substation.

