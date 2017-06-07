Surveillance cameras not required for gas stations, but many have them

Birmingham police continue to hunt for the person who killed 29-year-old Mike Mulwa at the Citgo Gas Station on Parkway East.

There were surveillance cameras inside the store and police are combing through the video now.

Alabama does not require every convenience store and gas station to have that type of equipment, but many do.

“Certainly, video cameras are used in a high percentage of our locations even though they're not required because it makes good business sense,” says Bart Fletcher, President of the Petroleum and Convenience Marketers of Alabama.

He says there are other security measures they stress like adequate lighting at the pumps and keeping windows free of obstruction.

But, his organization would not support legislation that would require stores to have such.

“What we abdicate is every store's owner look at all that is available and implement what is best for each location. Some things make sense in one location--they don't make sense in every location,” Fletcher says.

“I have security cameras outside and inside. And I have about seven cameras,” says Gameel Saeed. He owns King City Convenience store in Birmingham. Last month, his surveillance video caught thieves breaking into his store.

He knows it’s a key piece of evidence in the case and says it's prompted him to not only add cameras, but more staff as well.

“It's very important for everyone and every business and the community...we have to have security,” Saeed says.

