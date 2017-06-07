Gardendale amends ordinance to end business license controversy

Like a lot of teenagers in Gardendale, 15-year old Alainna Parris is working part time this summer to make extra money.

She's mowing lawns to do so. Her grandparents told FOX News she wanted to use the money for a mission trip.

However, a man with a professional lawn care service complained saying that she was mowing without a business license, which technically violated city law.

Gardendale's mayor says that preventing kids from earning a few extra bucks over the summer was never the intent of the ordinance. That's why city leaders took steps to change it this week.

"We don't want her to have to be looking over her shoulder and wondering if she's going to get in trouble," said Mayor Stand Hogeland.

The amendment to the ordinance passed at Monday's council meeting. Any student, up through college, can operate part time without a business license.

"For the teenagers' piece of mind we felt like we needed to added some verbiage into the ordinance," said Hogeland.

It's not just cutting lawns. Students who babysit or wash cars for money are now protected.

To those business owners, who think this is unfair, Hogeland offered the following message:

Let's just let teenagers do what teenagers do and applaud them if they are willing to get out there and work.

