UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after wreck involving Alabama Power vehicle, stolen truck

Birmingham police confirm that a pedestrian who was pinned under a truck after a wreck Wednesday has died.

An Alabama Power vehicle was rear-ended by a person driving a stolen truck in the 800 block of 7th Avenue West.

Authorities say the driver of the stolen truck hit the man who ended up pinned. The pedestrian died just after midnight.

The lineman in the Alabama Power vehicle was transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital for observation. His injuries are not serious.

