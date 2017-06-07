Coroner IDs man killed in wreck involving Alabama Power vehicle, stolen truck

Birmingham police confirm that a pedestrian who was pinned under a truck after a wreck Wednesday has died.

Fred Cornelius Wilson II, 69, was killed when he was pinned under a stolen truck that rear-ended an Alabama Power vehicle in the 800 block of 7th Avenue West.

Wilson died at 2:55 a..m. at UAB Hospital.

The lineman in the Alabama Power vehicle was transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital for observation. His injuries are not serious.

