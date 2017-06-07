Alabama Power vehicle, pedestrian hit by stolen truck on 7th Avenue W.

Birmingham police responded to an incident in the 800 block of 7th Avenue West on Wednesday afternoon.

An Alabama Power vehicle was rear-ended by a person driving a stolen truck.

Authorities say the driver of the stolen truck also hit a pedestrian, who was pinned under the vehicle. The pedestrian's injuries are serious.

The lineman in the Alabama Power vehicle was transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital for observation. His injuries are not serious.

