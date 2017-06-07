Alabama Power vehicle, pedestrian hit by stolen truck on 7th Avenue W.

Like a lot of teenagers in Gardendale, 15-year old Alainna Parris is working part time this summer to make extra money.More >>
Birmingham police are on the scene of an incident in the 800 block of 7th Avenue West.More >>
A report in the Journal of Pediatrics finds more children die in vehicle crashes because they were not wearing seatbelts than for any other reason, including drunk driving.More >>
Heavy rains have increased concerns about mosquitoes taking over yards.More >>
Hello sunshine! We’re finally enjoying some drier air and this nice weather will continue for most areas through the end of the work-week.More >>
