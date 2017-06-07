Not wearing safety belts largest killer of children in vehicle crashes

A report in the Journal of Pediatrics finds more children die in vehicle crashes because they were not wearing seatbelts than for any other reason, including drunk driving.

The report also reinforces seat belts and safety restraints are the best way to prevent a loss of life.

“We don’t like to see accidents in general, but we sure don’t want to see accidents involving children,” Hoover Fire Department Executive Officer Rusty Lowe said.

The department offers to properly install child safety seats and boosters and train parents how to install the seats correctly.

Alabama law requires ”infant only seats and convertible seats used in the rear facing position for infants until at least one year of age or 20 pounds; convertible seats in the forward position or forward facing seats until the child is at least five years of age or 40 pounds; booster seats until the child is six years of age; and seat belts until 15 years of age.”

The study published in the Journal found Alabama and Mississippi among the 13 states with the highest number of child deaths in vehicle crashes based on population.

