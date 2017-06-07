Folks concerned about mosquitoes after lots of rain

Heavy rains have increased concerns about mosquitoes taking over yards.

"We've already seen an uptick in our calls because of the rain," according to Matt Lang, Founder and VP of Mosquito Squad.

Mosquito Squad in Homewood treats your yard in an effort to cut down on mosquitoes. Recent heavy rains only adds more breeding grounds for the pests. "It only takes a bottlecap of water to breed 300 mosquitoes. Even plant saucers on your deck can breed mosquitoes," Lang said.

Lang advises homeowners to inspect their yard and look for anything where water can accumulate. In case of birdbaths, Mosquito Squad can put a larvicide in this or bonds to stop the spread of the bugs.

The City of Birmingham has been spraying for mosquitoes since mid-March because temperatures were so mild. "We do it at dusk - dusk to dawn. The routes again, throughout the week, every week we are attempting to spray all 99 neighborhoods from dusk to dawn," Charlie Williams, Deputy Director Birmingham Public Works said.

If you think your area is being missed or if you have a problem, call 3-1-1.

The city of Birmingham will tell you the spray they use is safe, but if you have a respiratory problem they want to hear from you. "We have citizens who call and control us they may have respiratory problems. We will put these individuals houses on our map," Williams said.

For those who want to know more about the spray schedule go to:

https://www.birminghamal.gov/download/public_works/Mosquito-Spray-Routes-Schedule-2017.pdf

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.