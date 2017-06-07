Police: Dogs attack woman in Chilton County

Chilton County police and emergency crews responded to a dog attack around 12:15 a.m. Monday in the Refuge area.

Upon arrival, first responders found a woman suffering from critical injuries.

Police say she was airlifted to the UAB trauma center.

The extent of the victim's injuries is still unknown at this time.

Deputies say they have made contact with the owner of the dogs, which have been quarantined at a local vet.

The dog owner has been cooperative with the investigation, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate.

