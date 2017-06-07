103-year-old oldest athlete to compete at National Senior Games

John Zilverberg is proof that a competitive spirit never grows old.

“I don’t have any secrets, I’m just trying to catch up with the other people,” John Zilverberg said.

At 103-years-old, Zilverberg is the oldest athlete attending the National Senior Games, competing in bowling, shot put, discus, javelin, and the hammer throw.

“My legs kind of give out on me now, so I had to give up the running and jumping, but my arms are in pretty good shape,” he added.

The South Dakota cattle rancher started competing in the games in 1985 and has never missed a year since, something other athletes look up to.

“I look up to him because he’s a healthy guy and he’s still doing it,” said 95-year-old Earl Bassingame from Texas.

“It’s pretty interesting because people want to get their picture taken with me,” Zilverberg said.

But that’s not all the 103-year-old does to stay in shape. He also plays golf, pool and shuffleboard. “Work is all I know. I great up on a ranch,” Zilverberg said.

He believes staying active is key to living a long life as he hopes to continue to compete at the National Senior Games for years to come.

“Another five years would be alright,” he laughed.

This is Zilverberg’s 6th National Senior Games. He will wrap up competition on the track on Saturday.

