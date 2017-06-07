AL hospitals rank 30th for safety of patients, survey says

Grades are in for hospitals in Alabama and across the nation when it comes to the safety of patients.

Leapfrog is a nonprofit that looks at healthcare and safety issues such as accidents and infections. Leapfrog takes in voluntary surveys and then issues safety grades.

"Hospitals have done a lot of great care lately to make sure they got the best care for patients. Leapfrog is just one tool people can use,” Rosemary Blackmon with the Alabama Hospital Association said.

The report says Maine is tops in patient safety at No. 1. Alabama ranks 30th. Tied for 47th is Alaska, Delaware, the District of Columbia and North Dakota.

“I think a lot of the measures are based on resources when the patient leaves the hospital. Whether they are re-emitted, depends on medication, transportation if they can get back to the doctor." Blackmon said.

Among area hospital grades, UAB got an A, St. Vincent’s a B, Grandview Medical Center a B and UAB Medical West a C.

“In 2015, UAB Hospital began voluntary participation in the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, providing the institution an opportunity to assess our patient safety processes, policies and workflow and compare them with identified best practices,” Loring Rue, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, UAB Hospital said.

“UAB Medicine has identified opportunities for improvement as a result of the survey and the internal assessment done in preparation for its completion, leading to steady improvement in the Hospital Safety Score. Safety initiatives targeting hospital-acquired infections, nursing –sensitive indicators, readmissions and length of stay are ongoing within the institution,” Rue added.

Keith Pennington, CEO of Medical West Hospital issued his own response.

“Medical West is committed to providing the highest quality healthcare services to our community. Patients have many resources and options to inform themselves when making health care decisions, and Leapfrog is one of them,” Pennington said,

As with any report card, the Leapfrog grades must be interpreted in context. For example, some of the data used to calculate hospital grades are more than two years old, and may not reflect more recent performance improvement efforts. There are other resources that include more timely data which reflect favorably on Medical West. We have performed well in many areas and continue to aggressively implement programs to improve these measures. The public will continue to see the results of our ongoing improvements in future survey results,” Pennington added.

With a growing number of cuts in state and federal cuts in healthcare, there is a concern those safety numbers could go down.

Blackmon said hospitals are committed to the safety of their patients, especially when it comes to cutting staff who deal with patients. That is their top priority, according to Blackmon. To look at other hospitals in Alabama and across the nation go to www.hospitalsafetygrade.org

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.