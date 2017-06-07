Wes: Enjoy the pleasantly warm weather; Temps will rise by the weekend

Hello sunshine! We’re finally enjoying some drier air and this nice weather will continue for most areas through the end of the work-week. There is a small ribbon of moisture that could lead to a lone shower in the afternoon over east Alabama. In fact, at the time of this update, one small shower was impacting southern Coosa County. Most areas, however, will enjoy lots of sunshine, a northerly breeze, and less muggy weather. We will have gradual clearing tonight, with a very comfortable start tomorrow morning. We will wake-up to below average temperatures in the morning and it is also possible we could have some patchy fog.

So how long will this nicer pattern last? Right now it looks like tomorrow will be another pleasantly warm day, with clear to partly cloudy conditions. Once again, a lone shower can’t be ruled out over the northeast corner of the area however, most areas will remain dry. We will have a comfortable northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. The heat will start to build again on Friday and most areas will remain dry. So the weather should be perfect for events like Railroad Park Symphony in the Summer. We will also have some great pool-side weather for the weekend, with highs nearing 90°.

ANOTHER WET PATTERN NEXT WEEK? You will start to notice an increase in the muggy levels this weekend as a southerly flow returns to the state. This will fuel a good chance of showers and storms for the start of next week. We will be monitoring a broad upper level trough of unsettled weather over the northern Gulf of Mexico. This will help keep the pattern a bit more unsettled next week and we will also need to monitor this disturbance with respect to tropical weather conditions.

