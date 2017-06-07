Wes: Below average temps through Friday, hotter this weekend

We will continue to enjoy a nice break in the hot and muggy weather with a cooler/crisp start Thursday morning. Low temperatures will be in the comfortable upper 50s and low 60s, about ten degrees below average for this time of the year.

There is a thin ribbon of moisture that may lead to some early morning low clouds to the southeast, and then perhaps a lone shower later in the day over east Alabama. Most areas will remain dry, with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80s. We will also have a northwest breeze helping with the comfort levels during the day.

The heat will start to build again on Friday and most areas will remain dry. So the weather should be perfect for events like Railroad Park “Symphony in the Summer.” We will also have some great pool-side weather for the weekend, with highs nearing 90 degrees.

ANOTHER WET PATTERN NEXT WEEK? You will start to notice an increase in the muggy levels this weekend as a southerly flow returns to the state. This will fuel a good chance of showers and storms for the start of next week.

We will be monitoring a broad upper level trough of unsettled weather over the northern Gulf of Mexico. This will help keep the pattern a bit more unsettled next week and we will also need to monitor this disturbance with respect to tropical weather conditions.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.