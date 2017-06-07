Tuscaloosa City Schools hopes summer enrichment program prevents 'Summer slide'

"So what's the first color of the rainbow," Laura Bechtel asked kids Tuesday.

She teaches one of more than 40 brand new summer enrichment programs for Tuscaloosa City Schools.

"So we are going to use these water bottles to create the different colors of the rainbow," Bechtel questioned kids.

Her class is one of several that may help school kids fight the so-called "summer slide."

The goal is to keep kids engaged over the summer so when classes start in August, teachers aren't wasting time getting youngsters back up to speed.

"Most of our camps incorporate some form of literacy. Although it's fun, we're also teaching the kids at the same time. So we kind slide in that educational part. But the kids are having so much fun they don't realize it," Constance Pewee-Childs said.

Childs is a counselor and organizer of the enrichment program.

She believes summer classes like STEAM, marksmanship and others get kids attention so they can focus on a bigger priority during the school year.

"A lot of programs involve literacy and our focus as a system is literacy. So we're trying to make sure all of our kids can read, read at grade level," Pewee-Childs added.

So far, more than 440 students are registered for Tuscaloosa City Schools summer enrichment program.

