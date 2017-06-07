Ethics commission finds probable cause Brighton mayor violated ethics laws

The Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause on Wednesday that Brighton Mayor Brandon Dean violated state ethics laws.

The 4-0 vote refers the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Bessemer Division.



The commission operates under the Alabama Grand Jury Secrecy Act. Though the nature and details of the complaint are not public, city councilors said in December they would file ethics complaints over Dean’s use of a police car.



Dean explained Wednesday he could not attend the commission hearing because of a funeral.



“I produced everything the Ethics Commission requested of me including receipts, conference registration information, conference attendance records,” he said in a written statement. “I think their decision was likely the result of me being unable to attend the hearing. I’m fine with their decision and I look forward to complying with any request from the DA’s office.”



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.