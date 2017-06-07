Pelham man arrested on 5 counts of child pornography possession

Shelby County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested on Wednesday for child pornography possession.

The man is identified as 28-year-old Gregory Michael Creamer from Pelham.

Police say Creamer was charged with five counts of possessing child pornography.

Creamer's bond was set at $50,000. He bailed out of jail shortly after his arrest.

