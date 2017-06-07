Pelham man arrested on 5 counts of child pornography possession

A homicide investigation is underway in Hoover after a 26-year-old man was found dead in his apartment.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence committee on Thursday. His prepared statement was released Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause on Wednesday that Brighton Mayor Brandon Dean violated state ethics laws.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested on Wednesday for child pornography possession.More >>
Many school systems across Alabama open schools during the summer to serve meals to children, and some are now taking those meals directly to children.More >>
