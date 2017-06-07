Miami Fusion Cafe: Mofongo with shrimp

Mofongo is a Puerto Rican dish made with green plantains.

15 min Prep time

15 min Cook Time

Ingredients needed:

3 cups canola oil for frying

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 green plantains, peeled and cut into slices

3 cloves garlic, or to taste

1/8 cup crushed fried pork skins

salt to taste

Directions:

1. Heat canola oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees. Mash the garlic with the olive oil in a mortar and pestle. Combine garlic mixture with the pork rinds in a large bowl; set aside.

2. Fry the plantain chunks until golden and crispy, but not brown, about 15 minutes. Transfer the fried plantains into the bowl with the garlic mixture. Toss to coat. Mash the coated plantains with the mortar and pestle until smooth. Season with salt. Roll the plantain mixture into two large balls or several small balls before serving.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.