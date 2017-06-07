India, born February 2005, enjoys arts & crafts, gymnastics and reading. Her ideal day would consist of reading some of her favorite books, going roller skating, and having a Monster High Movie night. India does well in school while maintaining As and Bs with help from her IEP for reading and behaviors. She also takes medication to help manage her ADHD. India is a very caring child with a great sense of humor who is open to finding a forever family. She loves anything Hello Kitty!

--

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.