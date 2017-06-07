James Comey releases prepared testimony for Senate committee

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence committee on Thursday. His prepared statement was released Wednesday afternoon.



In the statement, Comey says he and Trump dined together privately in January. During the meal, he says Trump asked him if he wanted to remain on as FBI Director. Comey says he replied that he wanted to serve out his 10-year term and "was not on anybody's side politically."



Comey says Trump stated at January dinner: "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty."

Comey plans to tell the Senate committee he offered assurance to Trump in January that he wasn't under investigation.

He also plans to say he found Trump request to end Flynn investigation "very concerning."

Trump abruptly fired Comey last month.

You can read the full statement for the Record Senate Select Committee on Intelligence HERE.

