Tuscaloosa County Schools operating 'Nutrition Ignition' mobile summer feeding unit

Many school systems across Alabama open schools during the summer to serve meals to children, and some are now taking those meals directly to children.



Tuscaloosa County Schools is one of those systems, rolling out its Nutrition Ignition mobile feeding unit for the first time this summer.



The Nutrition Ignition is a school bus that has been retrofitted to serve meals. It serves free breakfast and lunch each weekday that weather permits to anyone age 18 and under. A child does not have to be a Tuscaloosa County Schools student to receive the meals. Although the school district operates numerous summer feeding cafeteria sites, some children do not have transportation to reach the schools.



“We realized we had kids walking two and three miles sometimes, or not at all, just because it might not be safe for them to walk on the road to get to one of our schools,” TCSS Director of Child Nutrition Donette Worthy said. “So we had the idea to bring in a mobile feeding unit to add to our summer feeding program to expand on it.”



Worthy says the system hopes to add additional Nutrition Ignition buses.



Nutrition Ignition Breakfast Schedule (weather permitting):



7 - 7:20 a.m. - Green Village, Northport



7:35 - 7:55 a.m. - Near The Brown House ministry, 30th Avenue, Northport



8:30 - 9:15 a.m. - Crescent East housing development, Holt (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday only)



Nutrition Ignition Lunch Schedule (weather permitting):



11 - 11:20 a.m. - Green Village, Northport



11:35 - 11:55 a.m. - Near The Brown House ministry, 30th Avenue, Northport



12:30 - 1:15 p.m. - Crescent East housing development, Holt (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday only)

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.