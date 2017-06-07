Birmingham Zoo hoping to breed new rhino

The Birmingham Zoo is hoping to add a new rhinoceros to its animal family with the help of science.

The facility will breed its male rhino, Max, with either Laptop or Ajabu, mother and daughter rhinos who came to the zoo in 2008. So far, natural conception hasn't worked.

The zoo is keeping an eye on the cycles of the female pair through ultrasounds and hormone monitoring. A semen sample will be taken from Max and will be used to impregnate Laptop of Ajabu. The zoo also has a frozen back-up sample in case Max's sample is not viable.

The procedure is an effort to help with conservation of the Sothern White Rhino, which is close to being endangered because of poaching. Only a handful of rhino calves have been produced through artificial insemination.

"Through scientific study, advances in reproductive technology, and our expertise in animal care, we are remaining optimistic throughout this process," said Dr. Stephanie McCain, director of animal health. "We hope to contribute information to future rhino reproduction efforts."

