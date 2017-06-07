Jill: Breezy, mostly sunny and overall feeling great outside!

Finally, dry and sunny weather has taken over for a change and the air feels so much more comfortable. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon and then fall into the 50s most places overnight.



On Thursday, we will see similar weather, though a few more puffy clouds will form during the afternoon hours than compared to today.



Friday starts and ends very similar to Thursday. If you are going to Railroad Park or Veterans Park during the evening hours, the weather looks perfect.



Warmer and rising humidity levels this weekend! You’ll really notice the heat by Sunday. More moisture in the atmosphere will mean a slight chance for afternoon pop up showers, mainly east of I-65.



FIRST ALERT for an increasing chance for showers and storms on Monday. Actually, the jet stream pattern looks such next week that we will see a chance for storms on a daily basis and a very tropical air mass returning for a long duration. So the concern for a drought returning in the short term is low, but the threat for flooding next week could easily climb.



