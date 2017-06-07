6th Annual Oasis ArtCard

Lauren Cater and CeCe Freeman from the Oasis Counseling for Women and Children joined us with details on the 6th Annual ArtCard! It is tomorrow night from 5:30 - 8 p.m. at Oasis - 1900 14th Avenue South, 35205. Tickets are $35 at the door and include live music, food and beverage. 12"x12" art known as "ArtCards" will be available for $60 donations from professional and emerging artists. Purchase tickets at www.oasiscounseling.org.

