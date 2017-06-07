Daniel Wallace on 'Extraordinary Adventures'

A large-hearted and optimistic novel, "Extraordinary Adventures," is the latest from the New York Times bestselling Daniel Wallace. Edsel Bronfman works as a junior executive shipping clerk for an importer of Korean flatware. He lives in a seedy neighborhood and spends his free time with his spirited mother. Things happen to other people, and Bronfman knows it.

Until that is, he gets a call from operator 61217 telling him that he's won a free weekend at a beachfront condo in Destin, Florida. But there's a catch: the offer is intended for a couple, and Bronfman has only seventy-nine days to find someone to take with him. The phone call jolts Bronfman into motion, initiating a series of truly extraordinary adventures as he sets out to find a companion for his weekend getaway. Open at last to the possibilities of life, Bronfman now believes that anything can happen. And it does.

Daniel Wallace is the J. Ross MacDonald Distinguished Professor of English at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he directs the Creative Writing Program. He is the author of the novels, "Big Fish," "Ray in Reverse," "The Watermelon King," "Mr. Sebastian and the Negro Magician," and "The Kings and Queens of Roam."

