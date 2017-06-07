Family travel ideas: Kentucky's Ark Encounter

Cecilia Pearson with Alabama Baby & Child Magazine joined us with her Family Travel Spotlight. This month she highlights the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. The Ark Encounter is America's newest major theme park. A one-of-a-kind historical themed attraction, a life-size Noah's Ark is the centerpiece, the largest timber-framed building in the world. Guests are entertained, educated, and immersed in a number of biblical themes. For more information and directions, visit www.arkencounter.com. For more travel ideas, visit www.albabymag.com.
