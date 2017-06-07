Birmingham airport resumes operations after grenade rounds found in bag

The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport has resumed operations after TSA agents found grenade rounds in a passenger's bag.

The grenade rounds were removed from the checked baggage room @BHMAirport and operations have resumed. — Mark Howell (@TSAMedia_MarkH) June 7, 2017

Agents removed four 40-millimeter grenade rounds Wednesday morning, according to Mark Howell, regional spokesman for the TSA.

A local bomb squad was also called to the scene, he said.

