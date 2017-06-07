Birmingham airport resumes operations after grenade rounds found - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham airport resumes operations after grenade rounds found in bag

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport has resumed operations after TSA agents found grenade rounds in a passenger's bag. 

Agents removed four 40-millimeter grenade rounds Wednesday morning, according to Mark Howell, regional spokesman for the TSA.  

A local bomb squad was also called to the scene, he said. 

