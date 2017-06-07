Jeh Jeh Live: 'Fiddler on the Roof'

Red Mountain Theatre Company presents Fiddler on the Roof. When Jewish milkman Tevye's daughter falls in love with a poor tailor rather than the middle-aged butcher chosen for her, the father strives to maintain "Tradition" in one of Broadway's most beloved stories. Winner of three Tony Awards, catch the musical masterpiece FIDDLER ON THE ROOF.

It runs Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 25th at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. The performance is rated PG and tickets start at $25. For tickets or more information, visit http://redmountaintheatre.org/our-season/fiddler-on-the-roof/.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.