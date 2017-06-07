Mickey: Sunshine finally returns

The rain looks like it's pretty much over, for the rest of the week anyway.

Expect it to be a lot less muggy out there today as drier air ushers in. Under clearing skies look for highs near 81 degrees and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tonight we should see mostly clear skies with lows near 60 and NE winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Dry weather should close out the week and take us into the weekend. We are expecting temperatures to begin warming into the mid 80s Friday and close to 90 degrees by Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy the sunshine while you can because it looks like scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast again for much of next week.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.