Supreme Court approves Alabama's request to lift stay in execution of inmate

Late Tuesday night, the United States Supreme court approved the Alabama attorney general's request to go forward with the execution of Robert Melson.

Melson is scheduled to be executed Thursday for the killing of three Gadsden restaurant employees during a 1994 robbery.

Melson and several other inmates are appealing the dismissal of lawsuits challenging the state's planned use of midazolam. They argue the sedative will not render them unconscious.

The Alabama attorney general's office asked the high court to let the execution proceed. They argued midazolam's use has been upheld by the high court.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.