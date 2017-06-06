Pinson makes city building ADA compliant

The city of Pinson today reached an agreement to upgrade some city facilities to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The settlement with the US Attorney's Office follows a complaint that city facilities aren't accessible for those with disabilities.



Pinson resident James Hyche says for years he has made requests for more accessibility for his son who has a disease which causes mobility problems.

He turned to the Department of Justice with an ADA claim and praises both the federal government and Pinson for working out a settlement.



Hyche has been reading through the voluntary agreement studying the changes that will be made. He says it's important for his son Jason and other people like him. "They just have to make it easier for them to get to it. They can't get to it the way the average person does so they have to make it to where they can get to the events and things and participate in everything," Hyche explains.



Lisa Cooper is the attorney for the city of Pinson and she says there will be numerous changes and that the agreement covers a 5-year-plan. "It ranges, it could be you know it ranges from you know some parking issues to some signage issue that will be addressed,"she explains.



Some of these same changes still need to be made in other cities too. Terrell McCants is a civil rights attorney and he deals with ADA cases often. He wants people with disabilities to look out for this. "If it is a city building and you are a person with a disability and you see there is no access for you," he states that it is important to let the ADA know because this is the purpose for the act, "to bring people and to integrate people with disabilities into society as seamlessly as possible."

