Gadsden City board of education decides not to renew superintendent's contract

GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) -

The Gadsden City board of education voted Tuesday night in favor of beginning a search for a new superintendent.

The 4-3 vote will begin the search to replace current superintendent Dr. Ed Miller. His contract ends in August.

If a new superintendent is not found before August, the board will appoint an interim.

