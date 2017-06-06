Birmingham police ask for public's help in identifying cars connected to homicide

Birmingham police are trying to find two cars that might be connected to a recent homicide. This is the case involving William Thompson, the homeless man whose body was found on Avenue I in Ensley last Monday.



At the time of his death, detectives thought Thompson had gotten into some type of argument with a person or persons in a car. They say after the argument, Thompson walked away and the car left the scene, but then the vehicle returned and fired several shots at Thompson, killing him.

Now, detectives think two cars may have been involved. They released surveillance photos of those cars.

The first is a black Nissan believed to be a model between the years 2008 to 2014. This is the car they believe the shooter was in.

The second car is a silver one. Investigators say it resembles a Kia Optima. They believe that car is connected to the case in some way as well. Both cars had several people inside.

“Our investigators have made progress in this case, help from the public would be beneficial in sharpening our focus,” officials said in a news release Tuesday.



If you have any information that would help in this case, you are asked to call Birmingham Police Department's Homicide unit at 205-254-1764.

