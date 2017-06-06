Pinson reaches ADA agreement with U.S. Attorney's Office

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced an agreement Tuesday with the city of Pinson which would ensure people with disabilities have equal access to city facilities and programs.



The agreement under the Americans with Disabilities Act was a voluntary agreement.



“The city of Pinson cooperated with our office to work out a solution that resolves these alleged ADA violations,” Acting U.S. Attorney Robert Posey said in an emailed statement.



The father of a 24-year-old son with mobility impairment praised the agreement after filing an ADA claim more than two years ago.



“If he walked on grassy areas or gravel only parking lots, he could slip and fall because of his mobility impairment,” James Hyche told WBRC. “That’s why it’s important to be ADA compliant. Mobility impaired people want to do stuff, too. They just have to have a different way of doing it.”

