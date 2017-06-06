Three men charged in Adger home invasion, including victims' adopted son

Two men are off the street. Jefferson County authorities are still looking for a third in what they describe as a home invasion.

“You break in on someone at 4:30 in the morning and hold them at gun point, that's about as violent as it gets short of a homicide.”

But Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian says that’s exactly what three men did to a couple in Adger on May 19.

They say Jamie Meadows and Jamie Cowherd have been charged in connection with the crime. Roy Jones remains at large. Officials say Meadows, is the adopted son of the couple, but that he concealed his identity as he and the two other men carried out the home invasion.

“They stole guns, jewelry and prescription meds. He would have known where all of that is,”Christian says. “He had a mask on as well and he didn't talk so they wouldn't recognize his voice."

Christian says all three men have a prior criminal history, including Meadows. His record consists mainly of drug and burglary charges.

But Christian says now that his activities had graduated to home invasion, it was important for investigators to wrap the case up as quickly as they did.

“Cases like this, graduate and graduate until one day, accidentally or not, they make themselves into a murder,” he says.

“The good news is they're off the street and won't be doing this anymore. I know this will be hard on mom and dad to accept. It would be hard for any parent. But it's what's happened. They deserve justice and we'll get it.”

