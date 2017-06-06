High school counselor says teens should be careful on social media

Reports that Harvard University rescinded acceptance for 10 or more incoming freshmen due to inappropriate memes in a Facebook messaging group should be a reminder for teens applying for college.

Hoover High School’s College and Career Specialist Cindy Bond said she advises students to think about what their personal brand is when interacting with others in personal and digital settings.

“We do talk about how you brand yourself. Make everything match. If you say I’m a good person, please consider me and then there is social media information that doesn’t support that … they’re going to make assumptions that may not be true to who you are,” Bond said.

She advised parents and teens to take a look at what they present on social media and remove any information that is inappropriate or could be misunderstood.

She suggested keeping social media pages private to friends only and never post anything you would not want to be made public.

