CONTAINS SENSITIVE INFO: Secret sexting lingo teens might be using

This story may lead to a long conversation with your teenagers.

If your child has a cell phone or uses social media you need to know how they may be communicating with other people to hide their behavior from you.



By now, most parents know things like LOL , OMG or JK. But now you are being warned about the sexual texting lingo that's out there.



David Arnott couldn't believe his eyes as he scanned a list of secret codes that teens might be using. He has a 17-year-old daughter.



"That's disturbing," said Arnott. "What I would read there would be letters that don't make sense, but they are actually communicating things that are highly inappropriate."

For instance, CU46 means 'See you for sex'. NIFOC means 'Naked in front of computer'. Those are two in a long list WBRC reporter Sherea Harris found online.



Cassandra Gray has a 15-year-old daughter who has a cell phone. The acronyms are scary to her because of sexual predators who are out there.



"The first one says LMIRL, 'Let's meet in real life'. Who are you talking to? , said Gray. "RU18, that's someone asking 'Are you 18?' "



Most of the codes are sexual and the meanings of the seemingly innocent emojis on the list left Arnott and Gray speechless.



Arnott is hoping his daughter hasn't used the language and will talk to her about it. Both parents fear that it starts with texting codes and could lead to them sending much, much worse.

"You devalue yourself when you send pictures, the sexting and all these codes," said Arnott. "I think we need to look beyond why it is and explain to our kids we're not doing this to hover over you. We're doing this to protect you."



