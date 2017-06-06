3 people shot at 14th Street SW - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are on the scene of a shooting at 14th Street Southwest.

Police say three people have been shot.

Two others are injured, but not from gunfire.

Please check back for additional details as we gather information.

