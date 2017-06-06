2 people shot, 3 injured at 14th Street SW - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2 people shot, 3 injured at 14th Street SW

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are on the scene of a shooting at 14th Street Southwest.

According to police, two people were shot and three others injured.

Two of the injured were a six-year-old girl and her mother. Neither of them were shot.

Police say the shooting happened after an argument.

One suspect, who has not yet been identified, is in custody.

