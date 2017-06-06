Hoover officials still want to address concerns in Trace Crossings

Hoover city officials say they are still working to address residents' concerns, within the framework of the Trace Crossing rezoning plan approved Monday night.



"Just because it was approved doesn't mean we just kind of stop. There will be a process that those developers will still have to go through," said Mayor Frank Brocato.



The new mixed use development will sit on Stadium Trace Parkway, directly across from the Hoover Met.



There are also more subdivisions planned at the end of the road, which will put the total home count in the thousands.



One of residents biggest concerns is the increased traffic the homes and businesses will bring. "We're looking at all options to bring additional arteries in and out of Trace Crossings, which would include either Highway 150, Highway 52, South Shades Crest Road," said Allan Rice, Hoover City Administrator.



Nothing is off the table, according Rice. Mayor Frank Brocato says the city is working to figure out what the best option is moving forward.



"We're confident that we have a plan in place to reduce some of that traffic," said Brocato.

